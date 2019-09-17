|
|
Kimberlin, Terry R. 'Daddy-O'
Passed away on September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Vicky Kimberlin (nee Chiles); loving father of Wes (Rachel) Kimberlin; cherished PaPa of Josey and Elliott; dear brother of Tom (the late Marie) Kimberlin; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Terry was an avid book reader and was a silent warrior of his health. His joy later in life was as a driver at his son's work, while also being a great listener and advise giver to his passengers in the van, but most of all he loved Christ and his family.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, September 19, 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the American Kidney Foundation, or make a scholarship donation to Oak Bridge Community Church Big Stuff Students appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019