St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Kimberlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry R. "Daddy-O" Kimberlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry R. "Daddy-O" Kimberlin Obituary

Kimberlin, Terry R. 'Daddy-O'

Passed away on September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Vicky Kimberlin (nee Chiles); loving father of Wes (Rachel) Kimberlin; cherished PaPa of Josey and Elliott; dear brother of Tom (the late Marie) Kimberlin; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Terry was an avid book reader and was a silent warrior of his health. His joy later in life was as a driver at his son's work, while also being a great listener and advise giver to his passengers in the van, but most of all he loved Christ and his family.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, September 19, 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the American Kidney Foundation, or make a scholarship donation to Oak Bridge Community Church Big Stuff Students appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now