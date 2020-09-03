1/
Terry Sofian
Sofian, Terry

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away at the age of 57 on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Kay Sofian. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lucy Sofian; his daughter, Kelly Sofian; his sister, Gerri Ambuchad; and his many, many friends.

Throughout his life, Terry proudly served his country as non-commissioned officer in both the US Army National Guard/ Reserves and the Naval reserve. He served his community as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for St. Charles Central County Fire Rescue and as a member of the St. Charles County Search and Rescue. For many years, he volunteered his time as security chief and first-aid lead for both ArchCon and the St. Louis Renaissance festival. As a published author, military historian, and accomplished game designer, Terry's reach through the gaming community was worldwide. He was generous of heart and always had time for his friends.

Services: Public visitation will be held at Baue Funeral Home, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, MO on Saturday, Sept. 5th, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 6th at 11 a.m. Service will follow on Sunday at Noon. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a contribution be made in Terry's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Visit Baue.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
