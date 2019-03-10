Reiss, Thelda March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Barney Reiss; dear mother and mother-in-law of Judy Cohen (Dr. Sheldon), Gary Reiss (Sage Emery) and Dr. Craig Reiss (Dr. Jackie); dear grandmother of Lisa and Harmony, Brian and Janice and Steven and Rose, Eliana and Ken, Samuel and Leah, Joshua, Hannah Rose and Rachel Leah; dear great-grandmother of Marlee, Macey, Mercer, Skyler and Amora; dear sister and sister-in-law of Dr. Sherwyn Weiss (Lillian); dear sister-in-law of the late Lillian Arky (the late Albert) and the late Sylvia Faintich (the late Harry); our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 12th 12:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd, followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth CemeteryWhite Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Cayuga Centers, 3155 Lake Worth Road, Suite #1, Palm Springs, FL 33461, Tpheris Israel Chevra Kadisha Congregation, Missouri Torah Institute or the International Peace Group, 412 W. 17th, Eugene, OR, 97401. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019