Kohnen, Thelma B. (nee Korte), Wednesday, March 6, 2019 fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Kohnen; loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael (Mary) Kohnen, Phyllis (Larry) Stovesand, Peggy (Steve) Gettemeier, Sheila (Michael, Sr.) Becker, Douglas (Laura) Kohnen and the late Glenn Kohnen; cherished grandmother of sixteen, great-grandmother of thirty one and great-great grandmother of one. Services: Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019, 9 a.m. till the time of Mass 10 a.m at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to T.E.A.M., Food Pantry, 265 Rue St. Catherine St., Florissant, MO 63031, in memory of Thelma would be greatly appreciated. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019