Brown, Thelma E. (nee Sellers), entered into rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at age 98. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Marvin L. Brown for over 74 years; beloved mother of Jerry (Linda LaRue) Brown; dear grandmother of Michelle (Phillip) Hamilton and Evan (Katie) Brown; loving greatgrandmother of 6. Dear sister of Kenneth D. (Mary Lou) Sellers. In lieu of flowers, memorials to KWMU St. Louis Public Radio or Home Sweet Home STL are appreciated. Services: Visitation Monday, February 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Ave. (63116). Funeral Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in J. B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019