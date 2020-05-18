Urich, Thelma H. (nee Moore) of St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late C. Harry Urich, Sr. Loving mother of Mary (Randy) Kohlmiller and Carl H. Urich. Cherished grandmother of Amanda and Ben Hunter, Joshua Urich, Heather and Lindsay Kohlmiller and great-grandmother of Austin Schellhase and Skyler Counsell. Dearest aunt of Julie (Jerry) Schweiger, Fred Reiser, Brian Moore and Suzanne Meerc. Dear daughter of the late George and Mary Moore (nee: Pontious). Dear sister in law of the late Anita and Leo Reiser. Our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Thelma was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church (aka Kingshighway UMC) where she had retired from working as church secretary, member of Friendship Chapter # 214 OES, Past-Matron of Kansas City Alpha Chapter # 507 and National President of Pen Women. Thelma also sang soprano in the Liederkranz German Singing Society. If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Thelma's memory to New Covenant United Methodist Church or The Special Olympics. Services: Visitation on Wed. May 20, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted in the Chapel of Hoffmeister South County Chapel 1515 Lemay Ferry Road on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Private interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com All persons attending visitation or funeral service will be required to wear mask and practice social distancing.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 18, 2020.