Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Lang, Thelma L. (nee Bossch) Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Lang; dear mother of Doris (Rick) Feager and Kathy Petrillo; dear grandmother of Vicky and Steve (Kim) Feager, Mike and Angela Petrillo; dear great-grandmother of Todd, Addison, Kyle, Brett, Sarah, Daniel, Cassie and Ronnie. Our dear great-great-grandmother of 7, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 14, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019
