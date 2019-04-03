|
Simon, Thelma M. (nee Adams) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Simon; loving mother of Sheila (Gary) Savka, Roberta (Charles) Brown, Cheryl (John) Cole, Kevin Simon, Kimberly (Guy) Gendron, Robert Simon, Todd (Cathy) Simon and the late Arthur (surviving Linda) Simon. Dear sister of Sharon (Chuck) Griffith; or dear mother-in-law, aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, April 5, 9:30 A.M. to St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral for 10:00 A.M. Mass. Interment Hillcrest Abbey Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 P.M.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019