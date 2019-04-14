St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodora Cahow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodora Josephine "Teddy" Cahow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodora Josephine "Teddy" Cahow Obituary
Cahow, Theodora Teddy Josephine (nee Dolinsky), Friday April 12, 2019, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Leland Ralph Cahow for 61 years; loving mother of Patricia (Keith Bester) Maupin, Linda Marie (Darrell) Langley, Leland Ralph Cahow, Jr., and Sonya Jean (David) Klopfleisch; cherished grandmother of Stacy Cody, Douglas (Kathy) Maupin, Daniel Edward (Elaine Rigazzi) Maupin; the late Scott Langley; Lindsay (Jason) Barrett, Leslie (D.J.) Glaser, Anna Cahow; James (Morgan) and Sara Klopfleisch; proud great-grandmother of Calvin, Caden, Shelby, Claire, Tucker, Ryder, Brooks, Charliefinn, Grae, Brogan, Cruz, and Aspen. Services: Funeral Thursday, April 18th, 9:30 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Visitation Wednesday 4-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now