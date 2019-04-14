|
Cahow, Theodora Teddy Josephine (nee Dolinsky), Friday April 12, 2019, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Leland Ralph Cahow for 61 years; loving mother of Patricia (Keith Bester) Maupin, Linda Marie (Darrell) Langley, Leland Ralph Cahow, Jr., and Sonya Jean (David) Klopfleisch; cherished grandmother of Stacy Cody, Douglas (Kathy) Maupin, Daniel Edward (Elaine Rigazzi) Maupin; the late Scott Langley; Lindsay (Jason) Barrett, Leslie (D.J.) Glaser, Anna Cahow; James (Morgan) and Sara Klopfleisch; proud great-grandmother of Calvin, Caden, Shelby, Claire, Tucker, Ryder, Brooks, Charliefinn, Grae, Brogan, Cruz, and Aspen. Services: Funeral Thursday, April 18th, 9:30 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Visitation Wednesday 4-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019