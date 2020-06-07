Theodore "Ted" Baumgarten
1933 - 2020
Baumgarten, Theodore 'Ted'

Born June 21, 1933 passed away June 4, 2020.

Adored husband of Corinne Theodora "Teddi" Baumgarten for 62 years; beloved father and father-in-law of Brent Baumgarten (Jena), Vicki Levinson (Michael) and Mark Baumgarten (Melika); loving Papa of Remi Levinson and Alexis and Jeff Baumgarten; devoted brother and brother-in-law of Barbara Wielansky (late Norman), Maxine Gelber (late Walter) and the late Aline Lawson (late Robert); dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Ted was a highly respected recycled auto parts dealer and loved all sports especially auto racing, hockey and softball. He was extremely optimistic and never bitter.

Services: A private service will be held on Sunday, June 7. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice

Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
