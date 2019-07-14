Green, Theodore Ted of St. Louis, Missouri, born on September 23, 1934 in Homer, Louisiana, to the late Virgie Lee Green and the late Clarence Green, passed away at age 79 on July 22, 2014. Theodore was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Milton Green; and sisters, Lillie Mae Cook, Jeanette Kirkpatrick, and Doris Alexander. He is survived by his sons, Michael Anthony Green and Theodore Green Jr.; stepdaughter, Neva Louise Maynard; sister, Rev. Barbara Ballard and brother-in-law John Cook Sr. Services: Friends and family members may attend the graveside service, officiated by Karla Y. Vogel, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019