Leverenz, Theodore H. Jr. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 94. Loving husband of Mary Frances Leverenz; beloved son of the late Theodore H. Sr. and Serelda Leverenz; devoted father of Michael T. Leverenz; dear brother of Mary Grace (Gary) Lowery; cherished grandfather of three; treasured great-grandfather of five. Theodore is preceded in death by his first wife, Mae L. Leverenz. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in World War II. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Masses. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019