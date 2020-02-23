Smith, Theodore Landon

Theodore Landon Smith, aka; Ted, T. Landon, Tedo, Smiiiiith, and TL (Baba to his Grandkids), died after a short convalescence on Sunday, February 16th, 2020. Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Theodore Levi Smith and Olive Loretta (Marcy) Smith on August 10, 1923, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years; Betty Bob (Knapp) Smith, and by sisters; Mary Miller Richards and Elizabeth Jane Crawford. He's survived by four children; Randy Smith, Natalie Pilcher, Bradley Smith and Davis Smith; three daughters-in-law, a son-in-law, seven grand-children, a granddaughter-in-law, also nieces, one nephew, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Landon received a BS in Mechanical and Administrative Engineering from Cornell University. A Navy officer, he was Chief Engineer aboard the USS Stringham during WWII and afterward aboard the USS Denver.

Landon and Betty Bob raised their children in Chesterfield, Missouri, later retiring to Skidaway Island, Georgia, where he volunteered for 10 years with the LOVE Program, mentoring disadvantaged youth in the Savannah schools.

Landon had a passion for Tennis, Golf, and funny nose-and-glasses. He played singles tennis until age 93, was on the links just weeks ago, and maintained his knack for storytelling throughout his life. He and Betty Bob were among the founding members of Playreaders and River Bend Repertory Company, where Landon sang in the Tavern-Acle Choir. He was a fierce and loyal friend, and family meant everything to him.

After working for years in the heating and cooling industry, Landon started a software company, National Computer Service, and was a founding partner of Lang and Smith Advertising.

We love you, Baba. Hoo Hoo!

A memorial service in St. Louis will be held later this year with date, time, and place to be announced.