Lampros, Theodore P.
Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Lampros (nee Metz); loving father of Peter and John (Beth) Lampros and Elizabeth (Dan) DeWick; dear grandfather of Jeremy, Hope, Madeline and Diggy; dear great-grandfather of Jaden; dear son of the late Peter and Dena Lampros; dear brother of William Lampros, Georgia James, Fay Alexander and Antigone Kennedy and the late John Lampros; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Lampros was a longtime educator and coach, teaching at St. Louis Public Schools while coaching football, wrestling and baseball. For 37 years, he taught mathematics at St. Louis Community College at Meramec, also serving as tennis and golf coach.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel., 10151 Gravois, Sunday, October 13, from 4 until 8 p.m. with Trisagion Service at 6 p.m. Funeral service at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Ave. 63108) Monday, October 14, 11 a.m. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Memorials to St. Nicholas Scholarship Fund or St. Louis Community College at Meramec Athletic Department Scholarship Fund appreciated. (Please see kutisfuneralhomes.com).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019