Theodore Patrick "Ted" Portell
Portell, Theodore 'Ted' Patrick 66, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020. Loving husband of Cheryl (Atkins). Beloved father of Stephanie and Brian (Mary Grace). Adoring PawPaw of Simon and Clara. Dearest son of Bonnie and the late Clifford Portell. Beloved brother of Kathy, Carolyn, Jan, Chris and Laurie. Loving uncle, cousin and friend of many. Ted retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Following retirement he was a proud owner of The Hill Bar. Donations may be made in his honor to North Pole Project of St. Louis at 2929 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63118 or Backstoppers. Services: Services are at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Private burial services. Visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
