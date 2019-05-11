Todd, Theodore Thomas 89, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Thursday, May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita Todd for 68 years; loving father of Steven M. (Debra) Todd, Richard A. Todd, Thomas V. (Denise) Todd, and Sharon A. (Steven) Bohn; cherished grandfather of Rebecca (Mark) Bowers, Bryan (Heather Sunnell) Todd, April Luecke, Tracey and Justin (Stefeni) Todd, Matthew, Michael, and Kristina Todd, and Katie, Michelle, Todd (Becky), and Daniel Bohn; treasured great-grandfather of Aliviah, Natalie, Isaiah, Mason, Luke, and Benjamin; dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend. Theodore was preceded in death by his parents, William V. and Leona L. Todd and dear brother the late William L. Todd. He dedicated his life to providing for his family as a well respected and organized business man who became the Vice President within the Schnucks restaurant and grocery industry. He rose to the top in everything he did, and he was never afraid to take on any challenge. He was a devout Catholic, being involved with the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Grand Knight, where he served very proudly. He enjoyed sports, especially watching Cardinals Baseball with his beloved wife, Rita. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 5 McMenamy Rd., (St. Peters). The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center (St. Charles.) Memorial donations appreciated to St. Luke's Hospice Services or .

