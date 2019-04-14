|
Brennan, Theresa A. (nee Leonard). Beloved wife of Gerald J. Brennan for 55 years; loving mother of Stephen (Cathy) Brennan, Barbara (Michael) Penn, Paul (Rebecca Pickens), Kenneth, and John (Marcie) Brennan; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Kimberly, Emily, Michael and Timothy Brennan; Bob Brennan-Pickens; Sean and Ella Brennan; and Lilith and Gordon Brennan; dear sister, sisterin-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. After raising five children, Theresa attended and graduated from St. Louis University School of Law at age 43. She went on to become a partner at Greensfelder, Hemker, and Gale, PC. To give back to the community, she assisted people working to get their GED. She also enjoyed being a lector in her various parishes. Services: Funeral Wednesday, April 17th, 9:30 a.m. from Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, to St. Clement Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Greater St. Louis Chapter. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019