Abbott, Theresa Terri Family of Theresa (Notestine) Abbott sadly announce her passing on February 26, 2019 at age 64. Terri is survived by sister Anna Pleasants, sister-in-law Donna Montileone, nieces, nephews, old friends, and good neighbors. She was preceded in death by husband Robert Abbott, parents Robert and Helen Notestine, sister Marie Walsh, and brother Timothy Montileone. Bellefontaine Cemetery Chapel, March 15, 10:00 - 12:00 pm.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019