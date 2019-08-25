Pulliam, Theresa Carol

(nee Vaccaro) age 75, entered eternal rest on August 16, 2019 at deGreef Hospice House in St. Louis County. Born on September 9, 1943 in Crystal City, Missouri to the late Joquimo "Jack" and Genevieve (Gotto) Vaccaro. Survived by her children Tina (Garret) Smith, Jack Beasley, Carol Beasley; sister Elizabeth White; sister-in-law Peggy Vaccaro; granddaughter and her fiance' Olivia Smith and Dan Kirk; grandsons Spencer Smith and Marshall Smith. preceded in death by her husband Thomas Pulliam; brothers Paul Vaccaro, Bill Vaccaro, Mark Vaccaro; parents Joquimo "Jack" Vaccaro and Genevieve (Gotto) Vaccaro.

Services: Arrangements will be at Mahn Twin City Chapel, 515 Collins Dr, Festus. Visitation: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019. Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Interment: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Crystal City.