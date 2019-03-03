Lisitano, Theresa Helen (nee Stiefermann), peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of Larry Lisitano for 54 years; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at 1 p.m. followed by Memorial Mass at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clayton, Mo. (Meramec and Maryland). Ambruster Chapel svc.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019