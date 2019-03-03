Theresa Helen Lisitano

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Helen Lisitano.

Lisitano, Theresa Helen (nee Stiefermann), peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of Larry Lisitano for 54 years; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at 1 p.m. followed by Memorial Mass at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clayton, Mo. (Meramec and Maryland). Ambruster Chapel svc.
Funeral Home
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO 63117
314-863-1300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.