Indelicato, Theresa J.
(nee Annibale) 97, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late James E. Indelicato; cherished Mother of Michael F. Indelicato, Marie (Al) Fischer, and Joseph Indelicato; Grandmother of Anthony (Julianna) Fischer, Aaron (Rachel) Fischer; Great-Grandmother of Ethan, Emily, and Elizabeth; loving Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Cousin and Friend of many.
Visitation: Sun., Nov 3, 4-8 at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson), Chesterfield, MO. Service: Mon., Nov. 4, 9:15 am at Buchholz. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019