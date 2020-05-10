Theresa M. McDermott
McDermott, Theresa M. (nee Simon) passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Thomas McDermott; loving mother of Patricia (Dave) Wiseman, Terrance (Mary Ann) McDermott, Mary (Jim) Benoist, Thomas (Ann) McDermott and Michael (Chris) McDermott. Dearest sister of The Honorable Paul and Mary Jane Simon; beloved daughter of the late Sarah and Samuel Simon; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Theresa was a lifelong member of St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral. Theresa was a member of St. Raymond's Ladies Society and spent many years serving her beloved church. Services: Visitation at St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr., Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Raymond's or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
9:00 AM
St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral
MAY
30
Funeral service
12:00 AM
St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Sitti, I miss you so much!! Im so glad I was able to tell you how much you mean to me before you died! I wish I could have you back!!
Sarah (McDermott)
Grandchild
May 10, 2020
Much love sent to you Mary and your entire family. Loved little Teresa so much, she was always so kind and thinking of others! I loved when she brought me dumplings from St. Raymonds when she got her hair cut! She was loved by so many. Hugs to you.
Laura Muehlhauser
Friend
May 10, 2020
we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Hoppy and I send our thoughts and prayers to your family today, an especially hard day to mourn a mother. She was always so kind every time I saw her. Always interested in the kids and making sure everyone was ok.
Mary
Friend
