McDermott, Theresa M. (nee Simon) passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Thomas McDermott; loving mother of Patricia (Dave) Wiseman, Terrance (Mary Ann) McDermott, Mary (Jim) Benoist, Thomas (Ann) McDermott and Michael (Chris) McDermott. Dearest sister of The Honorable Paul and Mary Jane Simon; beloved daughter of the late Sarah and Samuel Simon; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Theresa was a lifelong member of St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral. Theresa was a member of St. Raymond's Ladies Society and spent many years serving her beloved church. Services: Visitation at St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr., Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Raymond's or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.