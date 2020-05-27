Theresa M. Randazzo
Randazzo, Theresa M. (nee Koester) Mon., May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Randazzo; dearest mother of Jim and Tom Randazzo; mother-in-law of Denise Settlemoir; loving grandmother of Nicole Nixon (fiance' Roger George) and Sarah Randazzo (fiance' Zach Campbell) and the late Sam Randazzo; great-grandmother of 4; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Theresa was a proud member of her community, parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sun., May 31 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral and Burial Private.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 27, 2020.
