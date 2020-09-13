1/
Theresa M. Sauer
Sauer, Theresa M.

(nee Hederman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Sauer; loving mother of Mark (Kris) Sauer, Joan (Steve) Wideman and Sheila (Mark) Stogsdill; cherished grandmother of Mary Rose (Dan) Schoenfeldt, Jack and Tom (Kathleen) Wideman, Erin, Kelly and Kevin (Sharon) Sauer, Eli (Cory), David (Meaghan MacLean) and Joe Stogsdill; great-grandmother of Peyton, Olivia, Cecilia, Francis and Indigo; dear aunt of Mary Ann Lockett; our dear sister, sister-in-law, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Nazareth Living Center for the wonderful care Theresa received.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church on Thursday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sr. Sheila Marie Scholarship Fund c/o Rosati-Kain High School. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
