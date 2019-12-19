Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Margaret Albers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albers, Theresa Margaret Theresa Margaret Albers was born in St. Louis, Missouri on May 6, 1927 into the growing Albers family as one of 11 children, eight of whom survived beyond early childhood. Like her brothers and sisters, she shouldered a share of family responsibilities growing up, and joined the Sisters of Divine Providence as a Novice at the age of 15. She became a well-liked teacher in St. Louis Catholic schools, which strengthened her love for working with children - her disarming personal manner and the Albers dimpled smile endeared her to so many. She was a very determined person and could not be swayed once her mind was made up, which is also a family trait. She moved to Denver and left the Divine Providence Order in the late 1960's to start a new life, first with the National Jewish Hospital and then by opening a small day care in her home in the West Highland neighborhood, which she kept until the late 1980's. Next to her family, her greatest love was for the Rocky Mountains and Colorado, where she traveled extensively, and where she will rest. She died in Denver on December 16, 2019, and is survived by her dear brother Jerry and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was pre-deceased by her parents Herman and Catherine (Zurfehr) Albers; brothers Ray, Herman and Cliff; and sisters Mary Ann, Marcella and Catherine. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Terry's name to or to your nearest animal shelter. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 19 at 11 am at St Mary Magdalene Church, Denver, Colorado with interment to follow at Olinger Mt. Lindo Cemetery.

