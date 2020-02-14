|
Winkler, Theresa
Born January 22, 1963 and passed away at the age of 57 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Theresa grew up in the Holy Family Parish. She graduated from St. Elizabeth. Member of the Elks and South Broadway Athletic Club. Avid bowler and lover of nature. Theresa and her husband of 31 years, Don Winkler, enjoyed traveling together. Theresa was a loving mother to her two daughters, Samantha and Magdeline Winkler. Dear daughter of the late Edward and Katherine Graf. Dear sister of Margie, Joe, Kate, Betsy, Aggie and the late Lucia. Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, dog grandma and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, February 16, 2-7 p.m. then taken to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for visitation Monday, 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020