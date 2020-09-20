Owens, Therese Adele

(nee Wolf) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Robert O. Owens; dear mother of Mary Ann, Bobby (Jeannie), David (Julie), and Nancy Owens; dear grandmother of Jesse, Ryan, Daniel, Jeffrey, Oscar, Olivia, Shannon, Sean, and Kenny; dear great-grandmother of Gavin, Owen, and Alison; dear sister of fifteen, and dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Tues., Sept. 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church until the celebration of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS