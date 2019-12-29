Anzalone, Therese Ann "Terri"

(nee Nienhaus) It is with great sadness that the family of Therese Ann Anzalone, known to her friends as Terri, announces her passing on December 22, 2019 at the age of 61 following a seven year battle against cancer.

Terri will be forever remembered by her husband of 41 years, Chris and her children Karen (Tyrone) Frank, Randal "RJ" (Allie), Matthew and Nicole, her three grandchildren Declan, Austin and Lincoln Frank, and her brothers James "Mark" (Collett), Greg, Brad and Jeff (Yun) Nienhaus.

Terri will also be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Terri was predeceased by her father James and mother Quetta "Tommie".

Services: There will be a celebration of Terri's life on Saturday, January 11th from noon to 4 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery & Bierhall, 4465 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO. Food and drinks will be served.