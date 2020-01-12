St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Bellistri, Thomas A.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lena Marie "Elaine" Bellistri (nee Mazzola); loving father of Thomas A. Belistri Jr.; dear brother of Linda (the late Tom) Simcock and the late Antoinette (Phillip) Cantoni; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
