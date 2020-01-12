|
Bellistri, Thomas A.
Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lena Marie "Elaine" Bellistri (nee Mazzola); loving father of Thomas A. Belistri Jr.; dear brother of Linda (the late Tom) Simcock and the late Antoinette (Phillip) Cantoni; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020