Thomas A. Gallagher Obituary

Gallagher, Thomas A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan Gallagher (nee Armbruster); loving father of Lisa (Joe) Molitor and Dave Gallagher; adoring grandfather of Tegan and Addison Gallagher, Easlyn and Camryn Molitor; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Wednesday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Martin of Tours for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, March 17, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
