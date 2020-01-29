St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Thomas A. Operle Obituary

Operle, Thomas A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, Janury 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan H. Operle (nee Hindert); dear father of Andrew (Linda) Operle, Lynda (Donald) Lanser, Mark (Beverly) Operle and Susan (Michael) Smith; loving grandfather of Yvonne, Sally, Alexis, Jennifer, Michael, Jr. and Samuel; our dear great-grandfather of 11, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, January 31, 11:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) for 12:00 Noon. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred or contrbiutions to a veterans or The greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
