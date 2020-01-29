|
|
Operle, Thomas A.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, Janury 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan H. Operle (nee Hindert); dear father of Andrew (Linda) Operle, Lynda (Donald) Lanser, Mark (Beverly) Operle and Susan (Michael) Smith; loving grandfather of Yvonne, Sally, Alexis, Jennifer, Michael, Jr. and Samuel; our dear great-grandfather of 11, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, January 31, 11:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) for 12:00 Noon. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred or contrbiutions to a veterans or The greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020