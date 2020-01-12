|
|
Tucker, Thomas Alvin
died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was 81. His wife of 59 years, Jacqueline, died six months earlier. He is survived by daughters Terri (Tom), Tracy (Wesley), and Trudy (John); grandchildren Zachary (Madison), Tucker (Casey), Megan (Cole), Rebecca and Kristin; and great-granddaughter Eowyn.
Services: Memorial Visitation, Saturday, March 7, from 10am-1pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Memorial gifts may be made to the MU College of Education, https://education.missouri.edu/alumni-giving/. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020