St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alvin Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Alvin Tucker Obituary

Tucker, Thomas Alvin

died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was 81. His wife of 59 years, Jacqueline, died six months earlier. He is survived by daughters Terri (Tom), Tracy (Wesley), and Trudy (John); grandchildren Zachary (Madison), Tucker (Casey), Megan (Cole), Rebecca and Kristin; and great-granddaughter Eowyn.

Services: Memorial Visitation, Saturday, March 7, from 10am-1pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Memorial gifts may be made to the MU College of Education, https://education.missouri.edu/alumni-giving/. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now