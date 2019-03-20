Thomas Bosch

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Bosch.

Bosch, Thomas 75, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheryl; father of Keith (Melissa), Kevin (Stephanie); grandpa of 6; brother of Joan Dale, Janice Bouchard, Joyce Crangle. Tom worked as a systems analyst for Citi Financial for many years. Services: Mass: Fri. 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville. Visitation: from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Joseph. Memorials suggested for Masses. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

logo
Funeral Home
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.