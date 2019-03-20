Bosch, Thomas 75, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheryl; father of Keith (Melissa), Kevin (Stephanie); grandpa of 6; brother of Joan Dale, Janice Bouchard, Joyce Crangle. Tom worked as a systems analyst for Citi Financial for many years. Services: Mass: Fri. 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville. Visitation: from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Joseph. Memorials suggested for Masses. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019