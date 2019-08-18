|
|
Murphy, Thomas C.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Aug. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy", dear father of Thomas C. Jr. (Susan), Robert B. (Sheila), Patrick J. (Carol) and Beth (Gene) Huskey, dear grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 18.
Services: Visitation Tues., Aug. 20, 10 am, at St. Catherine
Laboure, 9740 Sappington Rd., followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment, Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, Mass intentions or donations to St. Agnes Home appreciated. See Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019