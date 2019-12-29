Treeger, Thomas Carl

died at home on December 25, 2019 at the age of 87. He shared 58 cherished years with his wife, Madge. Adored father to Jennie (Dan) Bowen and Anne Treeger; beloved grandfather to Gus, Charlie, Delilah, and Clementine; and dear brother to Betsy (Michael) Zander.

Tom was born and raised in New York City. A graduate of the University of Michigan and Harvard Business School, he served two years in Korea as an Army Artillery officer. He spent 25 years as an executive in the corporate world, after which he enjoyed a second career as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch. He was active in his community, serving on the boards of several non-profit institutions, working as a docent at the St. Louis Zoo, and facilitating an always sold-out politics course at the Washington University Lifelong Learning program. He was the President of the Summerfield Foundation board for 8 of his 22 year service.

Tom faced a diagnosis of Lewy Body dementia for the last three years, with the same courage, curiosity, impish sense of humor, and thoughtfulness with which he lived his life. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: A Memorial Service will take place on February 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Boulevard. Donations may be made to BJC Hospice, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Central Reform Congregation, or a .