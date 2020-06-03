Christian Jr., Thomas "Tom" 83, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy "Dot" Christian for nearly 60 years. Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, proud veteran, and friend. Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church - Dardenne with Mass immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment Cemetery of Our Lady. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society or American Heart Association. Masks will be required for all services. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.