Thomas "Tom" Christian Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christian Jr., Thomas "Tom" 83, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy "Dot" Christian for nearly 60 years. Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, proud veteran, and friend. Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church - Dardenne with Mass immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment Cemetery of Our Lady. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society or American Heart Association. Masks will be required for all services. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved