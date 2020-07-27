Tom and I knew each other for almost forty years, and we ended up as best friends. Our families grew up at the same time, and my wife, Mary, got to know Tom’s wife, Missie, very well. Tom was an example to me of humility, acceptance, faith, courage, and love for fellow man. He encouraged me in my faith walk, and we shared many miracles stories with each other. Although a piece of me died with Tom, there is a place in my heart that he will hold and occupy forever. I was a better person for knowing Tom Seeger. Huck Patterson

