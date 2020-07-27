1/1
Thomas Craig Seeger
1948 - 2020
Passed away with his family and wife by his side at his home in Elsberry, Missouri on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 just before noon. Tom Seeger was born on March 10th, 1948 in St. Louis County. His parents were the late George and late Dixie Seeger. His siblings were the late Sue George and Dick George, Sonni Mauze and the late Jim Mauze, the late Zeke and late Sally Seeger, Diane Simpson and the late John Simpson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Tom was married to his high school sweetheart of 50 years, Missie Seeger. His children are Thomas Seeger (Christine Brooks Seeger), Jonathon Seeger and Andy Seeger (Chelsea Duncan Seeger). His grandchildren are Annabella Seeger, Georgette Seeger, Clayton Seeger, Evelyn Seeger, Drew Seeger and Will Seeger.
Tom Seeger served as a combat veteran for the US Army in Vietnam from March 1969 to March 1970 earning a Bronze Star Medal for his service. He was President and owner of Seeger Toyota from 1974 to present. The third-generation family business has now been passed along to his sons. He was blessed to support many charities throughout the St. Louis community and beyond. Tom was and always will be a servant to God. He truly talked the talk and walked the walk through his faith and commitment to Christ. He shared his many testimonials and was an inspiration for so many. His love for his wife Missie goes beyond measure and he set an incredible example for his sons on how to be a loving and compassionate husband. His sons were so fortunate to have him as a father as he set an incredible example of what hard work, honesty, integrity, faith and being genuine can do for a family. Papa's grandchildren were loved undeniably as he would say how much he loved them "to the moon and back and back and back" and his values will certainly be passed onto them. He was a great man and will be loved and missed by so many.
Services:Tom will be laid to rest at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Elsberry Methodist Church (Feed 'em, Teach 'em, Love 'em Children's Program) at the following address: Elsberry UMC, 109 N. 4TH Street, Elsberry, MO 63343.
Romans 8:28 "And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose." Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
What a Great Man and Fantastic Family! A tremendous loss to so many. Your entire family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Rick and Tiffany Strifler
Friend
July 27, 2020
Met Tom Sr 1 time, Tom Jr took me to their beautiful farm and we had lunch together and enjoyed rest of the day then parted. 3 months later I was at a Kroger grocery store and in the produce isle I hear “Hi Russ how are you doing?” I look up and Tom Sr is standing there to shake my hand. I couldn’t believe he remembered my name after meeting him one time. We chatted for awhile and shook hands again. What an incredible nice man. I’ll never forget this memory. May you Rest In Peace Tom Sr
Russ Sturgis
Friend
July 27, 2020
Tom was a great man. I’m grateful for knowing him and was lucky to have spent much time with him years ago. I loved the times as Sugar Tree and riding around in 4 wheelers after their breakfast food coma. He is loved by so many and his presence and spirit on earth is felt all over and by so many people. Sending my condolences, love and hugs to Missy and his amazing wonderful family. In my prayers for healing. So sorry for your loss!
Amy Rice
Friend
July 27, 2020
It was a true pleasure to work with Tom. A great man who will be missed by many. My prayers are with you, Seeger family. If you need anything, please let us now.

Patricia Bland
Patricia Bland
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Missie, You and Tom always inspired us to be better, caring people. So sorry we didn't make the trip to Vietnam as we'd planned. Perhaps we will go one day in Tom's honor. Love you.
John and Carol Weis
Friend
July 27, 2020
What a wonderful, loving and generous man. He and Missy have done so much for so many and done so in the most humble way.

I am so glad I was able to laugh with him and to have had him in my life. He meant so much to so many of us. We will miss him but his effect on our lives will be everlasting.

Tom Herrmann
Friend
July 27, 2020
Missie and Family, My deepest sympathies on the loss of your husband and father Tom. You are in my prayers.
Farrell Browne
Friend
July 26, 2020
Missie and family,

We are so sorry for your loss. We always looked forward to seeing you and Tom in Maui every year. Tom was always so kind and a real gentleman. Enjoyed the times we golfed together. Many laughs in the club room. As a veteran I salute your service. You will be missed. Your are in our prayers. God bless. Aloha friend.

Ray and Antoinette Dybala
Ray Dybala
Friend
July 26, 2020
Sending prayers and positive energy to the entire Seeger family.
With love,
Randy Gross, Lori Raines and family
Randy Gross
Friend
July 26, 2020
I was in Vietnam the same time as Tom. I didn't know him very well, but he seemed like a good man. My wife Connie who is the treasurer of the Delta Company Reunion received a generous donation earlier this year. RIP Tom.
Prayers for the family.
Kenneth Leslie
Military
July 26, 2020
Tom was a good friend for many, many years. He inspired us to love the Lord Jesus Christ more and more. We are "sorrowful, yet always rejoicing" because Tom is now with his loving Father in Heaven (2 Corinthians 6:10). May God's blessings be upon you, Missie, and all of your family!
Craig and Marsha King
Friend
July 26, 2020
Praying for the Seeger family...A wonderful dedicated family man. Tom will be missed by so many!
Rosemary Skoog
July 26, 2020
Sending hugs & prayers for your loss. Tom & Missie have helped us in many ways. I didn’t know him long but I have wonderful memories of him! Fly high Tom!!
Roy & Donna Martin
Friend
July 26, 2020
Missie, you and your family have my sincere condolences and prayers during this difficult time. Words fall short to express my respect for Tom. I hope you are blessed with comfort in all your memories. HUGS to you.
Cindy Somogye
Friend
July 26, 2020
Tom and I served together with Delta Company In Vietnam, in 1969. He was someone my platoon could always count on to give us the life saving fire support we needed in order to return from our missions on the field of Combat. We were all connected then and remain connected now. You will not be forgotten my Combat Brother. We are what we leave in the Hearts and Minds of those we leave behind. Rest In Peace.
SSGT Jim Kedwards
Military
July 26, 2020
When l think about the time l was in Vietnam l don’t think about the horrible experiences I think of the brotherhood that we made and the friendship that last a lifetime. You will be missed, much love my brother, friends forever.
Duke Davis
Military
July 26, 2020
Missie,
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the presence of the Lord be felt and his loving arms wrap around you at this time. Bless you and your family.
Laura Horn
Friend
July 26, 2020
50 years of marriage
T&C Seeger
Family
July 26, 2020
Cool cats
T&C Seeger
Family
July 26, 2020
What a couple!
T&C Seeger
Family
July 26, 2020
Tom and Christine, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Fritts
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Deepest sympathy for you and your family during this difficult time.
Holly Karas & Family
Coworker
July 26, 2020
You were a great man of God, and I could see that through your family. Thank you for your service to our country and to our community. We will all see you again one day.
The Kessler Family
Brandon Kessler
Friend
July 26, 2020
You gave so much to our Community! You are a hero to many!
You are my hero!
Marc Wright
Friend
July 26, 2020
Tom and I knew each other for almost forty years, and we ended up as best friends. Our families grew up at the same time, and my wife, Mary, got to know Tom’s wife, Missie, very well. Tom was an example to me of humility, acceptance, faith, courage, and love for fellow man. He encouraged me in my faith walk, and we shared many miracles stories with each other. Although a piece of me died with Tom, there is a place in my heart that he will hold and occupy forever. I was a better person for knowing Tom Seeger. Huck Patterson
Huck Patterson
Friend
July 26, 2020
My Family’s lives were changed because of you! I am forever grateful! Love you and miss you dearly!
Marc and Maggie Wright
Marc Wright
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marvin Jett
Friend
July 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. He was a wonderful man and has passed his love and light down to his children and grandchildren. May his memory be forever eternal! With love, The Appel and Shisko family
Patti Appel
Neighbor
July 26, 2020
Tom was always a pleasure to talk to... a true gentleman and a great Toyota dealer. His passion for family and his faith always impressed me. A truly great man. Prayers for the entire family!
Adam Benlon
Friend
July 26, 2020
Christmas is Papas favorite holiday. Christine surprised him with Santa last year. Feel the love!
Christine Seeger
Family
July 26, 2020
What an honor to know this man and his family. He will be missed. Rest in Peace, Mr. Seeger. Thank you for the help you gave our family.
David Brooks
Family
July 26, 2020
This is one of the only pictures on his phone. He didnt like his phone but he loved his grandkids!
Tommy Seeger
Family
July 26, 2020
Tom and Christine Seeger
Family
July 26, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all of you.
Judy Owens
July 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Seeger Family. We are saddened by the loss of Mr. Seeger. Sending prayers over.
Justyn and Sarah Gerson
Friend
