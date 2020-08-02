Seeger, Thomas Craig

Passed away with his family and wife by his side at his home in Elsberry, Missouri on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 just before noon. Tom Seeger was born on March 10th, 1948 in St. Louis County. His parents were the late George and late Dixie Seeger. His siblings were the late Sue George and Dick George, Sonni Mauze and the late Jim Mauze, the late Zeke and late Sally Seeger, Diane Simpson and the late John Simpson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Tom was married to his high school sweetheart of 50 years, Missie Seeger. His children are Thomas Seeger (Christine Brooks Seeger), Jonathon Seeger and Andy Seeger (Chelsea Duncan Seeger). His grandchildren are Annabella Seeger, Georgette Seeger, Clayton Seeger, Evelyn Seeger, Drew Seeger and Will Seeger.

Tom Seeger served as a combat veteran for the US Army in Vietnam from March 1969 to March 1970 earning a Bronze Star Medal for his service. He was President and owner of Seeger Toyota from 1974 to present. The third-generation family business has now been passed along to his sons. He was blessed to support many charities throughout the St. Louis community and beyond. Tom was and always will be a servant to God. He truly talked the talk and walked the walk through his faith and commitment to Christ. He shared his many testimonials and was an inspiration for so many. His love for his wife Missie goes beyond measure and he set an incredible example for his sons on how to be a loving and compassionate husband. His sons were so fortunate to have him as a father as he set an incredible example of what hard work, honesty, integrity, faith and being genuine can do for a family. Papa's grandchildren were loved undeniably as he would say how much he loved them "to the moon and back and back and back" and his values will certainly be passed onto them. He was a great man and will be loved and missed by so many.

Services: Tom will be laid to rest at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Elsberry Methodist Church (Feed 'em, Teach 'em, Love 'em Children's Program) at the following address: Elsberry UMC, 109 N. 4TH Street, Elsberry, MO 63343.

Romans 8:28 "And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose."