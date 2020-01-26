Abkemeier, Thomas D.

79. Suddenly passed away on Jan 21, 2020. Survived by wife of 56 years, Mary Pat, children: Joe, Tom (Melissa), Anthony (Stephanie), Mary Beth (James Currey); grandchildren: Zack, Grant, Logan, Ethan, nieces and nephews, happy cats. Preferred donations to Pet Rescue Network or rescue of choice, St. Joan of Arc, Young Women Breast Cancer Program or flowers can be sent to St. Joan of Arc.

See obituary online at www.ZiegenheinFuneralHome.com for more details.

Services: Visit. Sat., 2/1 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 12 p.m., both at St. Joan of Arc (5800 Oleatha Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139) Interment Resurrection Cemetery.