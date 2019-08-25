Maupin, Thomas Dale

63, died August 20, 2019, at DePaul Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Tom was the son of the late Henry T. Maupin and Betty L. (Ackermann) Maupin of Sycamore Hills, Missouri. He was pre-deceased by one brother, John D. Maupin. He is survived by one brother, William H. (Billie) Maupin (wife, Vicki) and his two nieces Cynthia and Christine.

Tom graduated from Ritenour High School in 1974. Tom was an excellent student with high scholastic promise. He continued his education at the University of Missouri - Columbia where he obtained a B.S. in Business Administration in 1978.

Tom's hobbies included obtaining and listening to the latest stereo equipment (Rock and Classical music), collecting radios, photography, riding bicycles, singing in the church choir and outdoor activities such as camping.

Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after the first Persian Gulf War in 1991. He wanted to serve in the U.S. Navy, as his father had done. He served on the U.S.S. Savannah for over 3 years and travelled to Southwest Asia, the Mediterranean Sea, and through the Suez Canal.

Tom worked many years at the Cheshire Inn in Clayton, Missouri. He subsequently learned to operaterive semi-trucks. He drove over-the-road semi-trucks for Covenant Transport which allowed him to see much of the United States. He also drove delivery trucks for Access Couriers.

One of Tom's life goals was to get married and have children. Unfortunately, he never achieved this goal.

Services: Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service from 7:00 till 8:00 p.m. at Tiffany A. Smith Life Memorial Centre, 2504 Woodson Rd., Overland, MO 63114. Reverend Denise McGary will lead the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Church of Christ, 2501 Hartland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63114.