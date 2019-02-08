St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Range Jr., Thomas Dean Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved father of Thomas T Dean Range III; loving son of Thomas Sr. and Dena (nee Dollins) Range; dear brother of John Range, Deana True and Gary Range; dear grandson of Diana Tolbird and Clara Range and the late Kenneth Range Sr., William Dollins and Toliver Buck Tolbird; dear uncle of Matthew and Tyson; our dearest nephew, cousin and friend to many. Thomas worked at Continental Fabricators through the Boliermaker's Union. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, February 11 at 1 p.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Thomas T Dean Range III Trust Fund appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
