Dollar, Thomas Dudley 83 years young, started from nothing, but ended with everything on May 27, 2020. Tom burst onto the scene March 26, 1937 to the late Leonard and Evelyn (Cleary) Dollar in the City of St. Louis, MO. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 60 years, Gail J. Dollar (nee Ritter), and their 3 children: Jill Dollar Bowen, Ken (Joi) Dollar, and Rick (Jo Lynn) Dollar. Tom is the dear brother to Phyllis (Gene) Renaud and the late Robert J. (Carolyn) Dollar. He is the cherished grandfather to Kevin (Melissa) Bowen, Kyle (Erin) Bowen, Jessica, Colin, and Hayden Dollar; great-grandfather and adored 'Po-Po' to Graham & Sawyer Bowen. Tom, a US Navy Reserve Veteran, never finished high school, but eventually excelled in the construction biz. He spent 30 years+ with McCarthy, working his way up from carpenter foreman to the President of Bridge & Heavy Division, a position which he retired from in the late 90's. Retirement wasn't Tom's thing, so he returned to the industry yet again, and in May 2003, co-founded, Dollar Building Company, with his eldest son, Ken. He beat cancer once, endured an 8 way open heart bypass surgery in 2009, and fought the good fight a second and final time against Multiple Myeloma, diagnosed in 2014. Friends remember Tom as a warm, generous, larger-than-life gentleman with a ferocious work ethic. He loved the outdoors, all things construction and home improvement, but most importantly, he would never turn down a delicious meal surrounded by those he loved most, topped off with the sweetest dessert money could buy. Captain of industry, Champion at life, Tom Dollar will be sorely missed. Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141, on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private committal service at Bellerive Gardens. Family and friends planning to attend are asked to respect current precautions in place for the protection of all, which includes use of a face mask and physical distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The International Myeloma Foundation or a charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.