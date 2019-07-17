Allen, Thomas E. Passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Mary (Howe McNamara) Allen and the late Loretta Jean Allen; loving father of Thomas (Pat) Allen, Tim Allen, Terry Allen, Tracey (Kevin) Anderson and the late Nancy Weeks; grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 11. Thomas was Anheuser-Busch Employees Credit Union President for 38 years. Service: Visitation Thursday, July 18th, 3-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Funeral Mass Friday, July 19th, 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5800 Oleatha Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 17, 2019