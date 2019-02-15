Filla, Thomas E. Sr. 88, Fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Feb. 12, 2019. Dear husband of Pat Filla (nee Potts); father of Dottie (Jim) Hibbeler, Daniel Filla, Joan (the late Glen) Noel, Tom (Sue) Filla Jr., Kathy (Terry) Fox, Bob (Chris) Filla and Patty (Stan) Shaffer; grandfather of 21; great-grandfather of 14 plus; preceded in death by his siblings Marilyn, Robert and Kathy, and grandchild Kristin Fox. Tom served in the US Marine Corps in Korea and was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 444. He retired from Union Electric after 40 years and was a proud member of IBEW Local 1439. Services: Visit Sun., Feb. 17, 4-8 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, Funeral Mass Mon., Feb 18, 10 a.m., St. Sabina Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks on Tues, Feb 19, 11:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Sabina Love in Action or Masses. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019