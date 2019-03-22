|
Forster, Rev. Mr. Thomas E. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bonnie Forster (nee Bohn); loving father of Jeannie (Terry) Stiles, Jacquelyn Forster and Julie Kershman; dear grandfather of Nathaniel Kershman; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Thomas was an ordained Deacon (1985) in the Catholic Church and served in 3 parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis: Seven Holy Founders in Affton, Annunciation in Webster Groves, and Sacred Heart in Valley Park. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, March 24, 3-9 p.m. and at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church (6741 Rock Hill Rd.) on Monday, March 25, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (7601 Watson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63119) or McNicholas Fund (in care of Diaconate Office, 20 Archbishop May Dr., 63119).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019