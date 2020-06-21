Thomas E. Mulvihill
Mulvihill, Thomas E.

68, passed away quietly at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 18th. He was a beloved son of John and Mary Jane Mulvihill; he is survived by the love of his life and wife for 45 years, Mary; daughter Meghan Taylor (Bill); son Michael Mulvihill (Michelle); son Thomas Mulvihill (Megan). The true joy of his life were his seven grandchildren: Gavin, Mairin, Landon, Colin, William, Cameron, Hudson. He was a revered brother, uncle, cousin, coach and friend to many.

Affectionately known as 'Tom the Tutor', he owned and operated the Webster Groves Learning Center for over 30 years, primarily serving children through local nonprofit Friends of Kids Cancer. Tom established the Educational program at Friends, focusing on motivation, self-esteem, and bringing a smile to the faces of kids in treatment for cancer. He brought joy and confidence to countless youth in St. Louis, no more so than his seven grandkids, who adored their 'Papa'.

Services: In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of Kids with Cancer EdMAP program would be appreciated. An outdoor celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 27th at 10 a.m. at Eden Theological Seminary; see Kutis online obituary for further details.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
