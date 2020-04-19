Niedbalski, Thomas E. Age 77, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, April 13, 2020. Loving father of Vicki Sexton, Richard (Jill) and Tommy Niedbalski; loving grandfather of Kaitlin, MIchael, Andrew, Barclay, Allison (Jimmy), Carly (Peter), Ava and Max; loving great-grandfather of Sully and Theo; dear son of the late Thomas and Cecilia; dear brother of the late Raymond (surviving Jeanette), Irene (Mike) and Eugene and Viola; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Tom was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Catholic Church and a proud graduate of St. Mary's Class of 1960. The day after graduation he began his 47-year career at Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. and retired as Vice President of Administration and Treasurer. Tom always considered Schaeffer as his second family. He enjoyed his time and new friends at Garden Villas. Tom loved all things St. Louis, The Fox, Muny and all St. Louis sports teams, especially the St. Louis Blues, and was able to watch game 7 of the Stanley Cup Championship with his family. Private services were held. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hands that Serve (www.handsthatserve.com/donate/), Forest Park Forever (www.forestparkforever.org/donate), or Cardinals Care (www.cardinalscare.org), appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.