Whitehead, Thomas E. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Valerie (nee Musielak) Whitehead for over 30 years. Cherished father of David and Kevin Whitehead. Loving son of Myrtle (the late Earl) Whitehead. Dear brother of Connie (Don) Swaller, John (Sandy) Whitehead, and Linda (Steve Sr.) Raynor; dear brother-in-law of Vincent Musielak; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Tom was a man of faith, who enjoyed dancing with his wife and spending time with his sons, in whose accomplishments he took great pride. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Fri., May 22, from 4-8 p.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception (Arnold) on Saturday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the School Gym. Please have masks. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.