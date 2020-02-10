Zykan, Thomas E.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sat., Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Zykan (nee Schmuck); dear father and father-in-law of Tom (Cheri) Zykan, Janelle (Scott) Cork and Brian (Karla) Zykan; loving grandfather of Branden (Lydia), Ian and Austin Zykan, Madison, McKenzie and Noah Vaughan, Camden and Conner Zykan and MacKenzie and Bryce Rickman; dear brother of Fred (Alma) Zykan and the late Audrey, Albert and Robert Zykan and Susie McKeethen; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Tom was a proud member of Laborers' Local 110 and a member of the All Souls Minutemen and Festival volunteer.
Services: Funeral from ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland Rd., Wed., Feb. 12, 9:30 a.m. to All Souls Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to All Souls Christian Action or St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Visitation from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday.
Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2020