1928 - 2019
Thomas Edward Jay Obituary
Jay, Thomas Edward died July 5, 2019 at age 91. Born to the late Herbert and Dorothy Jay on April 30, 1928. Cherished brother of John (Della) Jay Sr., loving uncle of Dr. Julia Jay and John Jay Jr., dear cousin and friend. Thomas graduated from Fairview High School and then went on to attend Washington University. He was a longtime member of the Ethical Society of St. Louis and a former officer of the VFW of Eastern Missouri. Services: Memorial Service Friday at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
